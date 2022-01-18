community,

IT DOESN'T matter whether you're a high-powered chief executive, the prime minister or local publican. You're a big banana as far as Rodney the Clown is concerned. He might be hanging up his clown shoes, his oversized tie and signature wig, but there's always a part of the prankster that will still be in the business of funny business. After about 40 years entertaining crowds with his one-man-band and practical jokes, Mr Walker said it's the smiles on kids' faces he'll miss the most. "I must have had the gift of the gab of being a clown, being a big loudmouth," he said. "I still don't want to do it, I don't want to retire, I love it. "I love the kids smiling, it gives them a happiness and you see the love of Rodney the Clown." Read also: What started as an appreciation of the circus quickly grew into a personality for the then 30-something-year-old, who turned a job making chicken cages into a weekend gig doing the chicken dance. He taught himself the art of buffoonery and ludicrous antics. "When I was learning as an apprentice clown I was down the street and all I could do was face painting and balloon animals," he said. "All I could do was dogs, I did that for a whole year." His first few gigs were comical, to say the least. "I almost got the sack," he said. "I did a trucking firm's Christmas party, they put me out in the middle of the paddock with about five kids and this poor clown was dying in the heat, meanwhile mum and dad were under the awning getting drunk. "You have to be naturally stupid and I'm a professional." There's only one Rodney Walker, and as he hung up the last of his clown costumes, he turned and winked. "C'mon you big bananas."

