A MAN has denied a string of charges against him, after the car he was allegedly driving was involved in a chase and tracked by the police chopper before a flat tyre stopped him. Danny Price, 30, made no application for bail in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, but Legal Aid solicitor Jessica Bracken said Price would defend the allegations. "Pleas of not guilty to all seven sequences," she told the court. Price faces charges of police pursuit, dealing with the proceeds of crime, drug supply, driving while disqualified, using a car with an obscured or defaced number plate, and two counts of possessing drugs. Police will compile a brief of evidence ahead of the matter's next mention in March. READ ALSO: Police allege Price was behind the wheel of a silver sedan when it sped away from highway patrol police in West Tamworth about 3:30pm on Thursday, but the pursuit had to be called off due to safety concerns. The PolAir7 helicopter helped track Price, who was with a woman, as he allegedly tried to evade police on back roads through Tamworth, Currabubula, Caroona, Bundella and Pine Ridge. The car came to a stop near Pine Ridge after it got a flat tyre, police claim. The pair allegedly tried to run but were followed by Oxley police officers, the western region's enforcement squad and the specialist high-risk domestic violence team. They were arrested a short time later. A search of the car allegedly revealed a cash stash as well as cannabis, the drug ice, suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia. The court heard further charges stemming from the same incident had been laid against Price, and that matter was adjourned to later this month for pleas to be entered.

