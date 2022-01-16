news, latest-news,

THE FUTURE isn't female. Women are taking the lead now. As society shifts, the number of women in local government has soared to 39.5 per cent, an 8.5 per cent jump on the number elected in 2016. In Tamworth, six women put their hands up to shape the city, and the public chose councillors Brooke Southwell, Helen Tickle and Judy Coates. "People will often make comments that you're very brave to do it [stand for council], well it's not that big of a threat," Cr Coates said. "I actually think it's a privilege to be chosen to do it. "I think leadership and power can be misconstrued quite significantly, leadership is about being able to communicate and identify with people, it's being able to be empathetic and it's not just about power. "That's a point of view that belongs in the old boys' club." For nearly a decade, the proportion of women on councils across the state was stuck between 27 and 31 per cent. Now, some 69 of 124 councils have more women on them than ever before. In fact, 27 of them have a female majority, nearly three times the number seen at the last council term, Local Government NSW (LGNSW) president Darriea Turley said. "Councils are the closest level of government to their communities, so to ensure everyone has a voice it is important that they reflect the communities they represent," she said. Read also: The shift comes as LGNSW and the Australian Local Government Women's Association (ALGWA) sharpened their focus on mentoring and development programs targeted towards women. That combined with the introduction of superannuation for mayors and councillors has really helped allow women to consider leadership, Ms Turley said. "Lack of superannuation for councillors has been a real disincentive to stand for council, particularly for women, and I'm proud that LGNSW helped put our elected representatives on an equal footing to other workers," she said. "These reforms are all about breaking down the barriers to community service, so NSW communities benefit from councils that truly represent them and their needs." Getting more women onto local councils isn't just a job for women, Tamworth's Cr Southwell said. "You need women supporting women but also men supporting women," she said. "There's so many great men out there supporting women, they see the benefit that we bring as well. "It is hard to put yourself out there. Women are still underrepresented and technically disadvantaged, we're still a minority group trying to gain equality." Getting elected to council as a woman is the first challenge, but things aren't likely to get easier in 2022. It's expected to be a difficult year for councils, as they drive a local recovery from the economic impacts of the pandemic. If anyone can help achieve it, it's these women, and Cr Helen Tickle is a big believer in being elected on merit. "There has been a perception in the past that it's an old boys' club and that is gradually changing," she said. "I don't want to be elected or promoted somewhere because I'm a woman, I want it because of my achievements and ability and experience and what I can bring to an organisation or government body." And, it's what women bring to the decision-making process that all three felt was crucial to a well-represented and diverse community. In a city where 12 per cent of people have a university degree, almost a quarter are in a trade and the majority work in health care and social assistance - a fair number of them will be women. That's why it's so important that they have fair representation on the council, Cr Coates said. "We encourage more women to stand and there would be support for them, there's nothing to be afraid of," she said. "It doesn't matter where you work or who for, those skills carry through in everything and the people that are most successful are those who can empathise, identify and support and I think women are good at that." As a mother of three girls, Cr Southwell stood to show her daughters women can have a voice. "We should be encouraging women in our communities to give it a go, you never regret the things you do, you regret the things you don't do," she said. Especially when there's already dynamic and capable women in leadership roles, Cr Tickle said. "Don't doubt your own abilities," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/49074933-66ea-48da-aead-4c336307e844.png/r141_42_1053_557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg