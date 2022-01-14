community,

TOMM'S Bar is a constant surprise. You never quite know what you're going to get, or when. That's half the fun. The bar recently opened at The Heights, it was owner Sally Clifton's answer to COVID-19 restrictions that hit her catering business Pronto hard. "It's a spot for the girls to get together over a bottle of wine or a few cocktails, it's not a pub," she said. "I wanted to make it into more of a bar vibe, for people who don't want to be in a big pub with the TVs and betting, it's kind of a respite from all of that." What's different about Tomm's is that you never know when it's going to be open. Ms Clifton has designed the bar to be more of a pop-up, it's up to the public to keep their eyes on social media to be the first in the doors when it opens. Read also: It could be an Aperol afternoon, a Japanese beer night, or an evening of beers and beef burgundy - the public has to keep their eyes peeled for what they've cooked up. "It's a place to come and enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail in the fresh air, there's plenty of space, it's quiet and a bit of a secluded getaway," Ms Clifton said. "It's also a great space for birthdays, family reunions, corporate launches." The decor is inspired by American photographer Slim Aarons, known for his pictures of celebrities, socialites and jet-setters. With couches and nooks, and a wine cupboard instead of a wine list, it's a funky joint to while away the hours with good conversation and a cocktail in hand. You can find Tomm's Bar at 91 The Heights or on Instagram at tommsbartamworth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/f3bf6daa-e6c2-4aed-b67c-4fed7a215f6d.jpg/r0_164_5764_3421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg