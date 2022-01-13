news, latest-news,

SPECIALIST domestic violence officers have pounced on a man wanted by police on a busy Tamworth street in broad daylight, before levelling a string of serious allegations against him. Eric Tighe, 33, spent the night behind bars after his arrest and his Legal Aid solicitor made no application for bail during a mention in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday. Extensive investigations by Oxley and Hunter Valley police, as well as officers from the Domestic Violence High-Risk Offenders Team, led police to Tighe on Kable Avenue about midday on Wednesday. He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was charged with two outstanding arrest warrants for alleged assault, property crime and domestic offences. He is accused of assaulting police officers and resisting his arrest, as well as escaping police custody and intimidating an officer doing their duty. Police allege Tighe had also breached his bail conditions. READ ALSO: Tighe was further charged with three counts of entering enclosed lands without a lawful reason, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening a domestic violence-related AVO. It will be alleged in court that additional charges against Tighe relate to incidents police claim took place in Muswellbrook in December last year, as well as in Oxley Vale in November last year. No pleas have been entered and the matters were adjourned. Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader after Tighe's arrest that local officers had been searching for him before requesting the assistance of the specialist squad from the Domestic Violence High-Risk Offenders Team. They came on board and investigations ended in Tighe's arrest on Wednesday. "It was a significant arrest ... he was wanted for a number of serious [alleged] offences," Detective Inspector Darcy said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

