news, latest-news,

A CAR chase case, where bullets were allegedly fired at police, has been sped up after the court heard work needed to be done before the next district court sittings. Tyson James Booby, 23, remains behind bars and did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday. Solicitor Cat McKay for the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, made a joint application with the defence for the matter to be called again in three weeks, on a day it normally wouldn't be. Booby is expected to enter pleas at that time to the string of charges levelled against him after his dramatic arrest in the early hours of May 15. READ ALSO: Ms McKay told the court all of the "post-committal activity" after pleas are entered needed to be done prior to the first district court sittings of the year in late February. Magistrate Greg Grogin agreed to adjourn to the date asked for, but with the court diary already busy, joked it might not go down so well with the magistrate sitting that day. "I might turn my phone off for that day ... fingers crossed," he said. Booby is accused of discharging a firearm with the intent to resist arrest, as well as police pursuit, among nine other allegations. Police claim Booby and a co-accused, who remains before the court, were travelling in a Ford Territory when a pursuit was sparked through Tamworth and surrounding areas. The police case is that the passenger leant out the window and fired several bullets at the police car before road spikes were deployed and the Ford crashed through a golf club fence on Duri Road. Police said the pair were arrested on the course a short time later. The case was adjourned to early February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/a786bef2-c453-42c4-9585-f2f66295cf53.jpg/r2_0_1195_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg