Central North's bowlers almost pulled off a miracle to give them a final day win as the Country Colts carnival wrapped up in Bathurst on Thursday. Instead it was Riverina batsmen who conjured the miracle. Defending just 84, openers Landan Price and Jed Collins gave Central North hope as they tore through the Riverina top order to have them 3-9 and not long after 6-21. They were then 7-40 but put on an unbroken 44 run stand to claim a three wicket win. Price was a handful for the batsmen and finished with 4-26 from his 10 overs, while Collins supported with 2-23 from seven. READ ALSO: Alex Stafa (1-7) was the other successful bowler. He was earlier Central North's top-scorer with 18. Joe Hancock (14) and opener Kilian Apen (11) were the only other batsmen to make double figures as they were bowled out in just 32.3 overs after losing 7-27 at one stage. The loss saw them finish the carnival with just the one win, that coming against Central Coast on the opening day.

