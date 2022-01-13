sport, cricket,

Tamworth Veteran Cricket players are ready to return to the pitch with it all starting this weekend. The over 60s kick things off when they play Coffs Harbour away from home on Friday before the 50s head to Armidale. The Tamworth over 50s will take part in a three-day carnival which starts on Sunday. Captain Steve Wilson said his team was raring to go. "This is the first 50s game since we've come back from the Christmas break," Wilson said. "We've had a couple hits in the nets and the guys are ready to go. "We've pretty much got all of our squad available across the three days. "Some guys are playing three, some two and a couple just playing the one with work and what have you." Tamworth will play Macquarie Valley, Lake Macquarie and a team from Sydney at the carnival. Wilson said all of those three teams were all of a high standard. "Each of those three teams are normally in division one at the state champs so we've got a good three days ahead in terms of the competition we face," he said. The carnival will be a good warm-up for Tamworth who will finally play the Doug Walters Cup final for last season. It will be played on January 30. "That game will be played at Scone and that's between us and Hunter Districts team," Wilson said. Meanwhile, the over 70s Tamworth side also has a game coming up in January. That will be played at Chaffey Park against Mid North Coast on January 24.

