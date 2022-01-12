sport, cricket,

Central North have gone down in both their Twenty20 matches on day two of the Country Colts Carnival in Bathurst. The losses come after Central North started the carnival in fine fashion on day one with a win. Their first game on day two was against Western with Central North being sent in to bat. Central North finished on 6-106 from their 20 overs. Opener Baylee Borrow (34) topped the scoring while Lachlan Page got going late with 18 not out from 16 balls. Matt Holmes (1-13) struck early to have the opposition at 1-3 before Western put on a partnership that all but sealed the win. Thomas Coady (55) and Cooper Brien (44*) put on an 101-run stand to see Central North go down by eight wickets. Central North came up against ACT Southern Districts next. Central North sent ACT into bat and bowled tightly with Page the pick of the bowlers with 2-8 from four overs. ACT finished on 6-89. In reply, Max Farmer led the way with the bat to score 29 from 33 balls. However, Callum Henry (11) was the only other Central North batsmen to pass double figures as the side fell 21 runs short. Central North clash with Greater Illawarra today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/391eb456-5271-4993-8b9b-58de88e703f4.JPG/r2_147_2871_1768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg