sport, cricket,

Central North were too good in their opening clash at the Country Colts carnival in Bathurst. A collective bowling effort led to the win against Central Coast with four different bowlers taking multiple wickets each for Central North. Central North were sent in to bowl first and they made their opposition rue that decision. Landan Price (2-17), Matthew Holmes (3-8), Jed Collins (3-5) and Jett Lee (2-13) combined to clean up Central Coast in less than 30 overs. Central Coast finished with 60 runs on the board. Central North's time in the middle didn't go without hiccups, though. They started strongly with the bat as openers Baylee Borrow (12) and Kilian Apen (17) put on 31 together. However, after Borrow fell Central North lost 4-19 before things were put back on track. Callum Henry (8*) and Joseph Hancock (1*) saw Central North across the line as they won by six wickets. Central North will now play two Twenty20 matches on Tuesday. They take on Western first before clashing with ACT Southern Districts.

