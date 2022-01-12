Central North beaten at colts carnival

sport, cricket,

Central North has gone down on day three of the Country Colts Carnival. Central North went into day three on the back of dual losses on the second day of the carnival and a win on day one. Central North registered a win on day one followed by two losses on day two. On day three, they clashed with Greater Illawarra who won the toss and batted first. Central North shared the wickets around with Landan Price (2-21), Alex Strafa 2-27) and Lachlan Page (2-15) taking two apiece. The combined effort saw Central North bowl Illawarra out for 181. In reply, Central North were in strife early at 2-6. The side found it hard to recover as wickets fell at regular intervals and fell well short. Max Farmer and Callum Henry top-scored with 11 runs each as Central North were bowled out for 65. Thursday is the final day of the carnival with Central North scheduled to clash with Riverina. Riverina will be searching for their first win of the carnival in the game.

