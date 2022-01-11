news, latest-news,

A MAN remains behind bars, while a woman was released on bail after they were charged in connection to an altercation on the main street of Tamworth which left a teenager in hospital with head injuries. The 39-year-old man and 19-year-old woman spent the night behind bars before appearing in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday. The man made no application for release and was ordered to remain in custody ahead of his next court date. The woman was granted bail but must comply with conditions such as reporting to police three times per week. The pair were arrested by Oxley police officers after emergency services were called to reports a fight had broken out on Peel Street, near White Street, about 3pm on Monday. READ ALSO: An 18-year-old man was found with head injuries and was treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene before he was taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment. He was in a stable condition at the time. The older man and woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where they were later charged. The woman is facing charges of having custody of a knife in a public place, being armed with the intent to commit an offence, and affray. The man had allegations of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray levelled against him. The pair have not yet been required to enter pleas. Police told the Leader the injured man and his alleged attackers were all known to each other. The matters were adjourned to later this month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/cd29be22-92f4-4b31-8d42-34f5f76e3e0c.jpg/r0_240_5245_3203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg