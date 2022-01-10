news, latest-news,

TWO PEOPLE have been arrested by police and another man has been taken to hospital after an altercation allegedly broke out on the main street of Tamworth on Monday afternoon. Police officers and ambulance paramedics were called to Peel Street, near White Street, just after 3pm following reports a fight had been sparked and a young man had been injured. Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader a 39-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman had been taken into police custody and were assisting officers with their investigations. He said charges were expected to be laid on Monday evening. READ ALSO: Ambulance officers took a third young man, aged 18, to Tamworth hospital for treatment after the alleged assault. A spokesman for Ambulance NSW said the young man had suffered suspected head injuries and was in a stable condition. Police believe all involved were known to each other. Detective Inspector Darcy said "a big thank you" to the members of the community who responded quickly in the aftermath of the altercation and helped detain the alleged offenders.

