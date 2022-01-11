community,

TAMWORTH'S Longyard Golf Course will change hands for the first time in 18 years after it was sold to a Sydney-based property developer. The 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman and Bob Harrison, The Mill Tavern and adjoining land spanning 63 hectares has been bought by Kingdom Developments, which plans to invest "significant money" into its redevelopment. The company's acquisitions and project director Sean Tng told the Leader it's made up of a group of "passionate golfers". "We're all avid golfers, and we've been looking for golf courses to purchase, invest in, grow and also that have future development potential," he said. "We were hearing whispers of the growth and the future development potential in Tamworth, but it was the golf course that was the main reason we were attracted to the region." Mr Tng said they hope to breathe new life into the clubhouse and course. "The Longyard Golf Course came on our radar, one of our acquisitions managers had a look at, we had a deeper dive into it and had our team go up there and we really loved the site, we love the location," he said. "We will be levelling up everything, and hoping to bring up the quality of the greens, landscaping and the course from where it is currently. READ ALSO: "We will also be rejuvenating and renewing The Mill Tavern, clubhouse and putt-putt to bring it up to scratch. "Stage one will be getting all that started and bringing in new staff and management to efficiently run the course." The site also includes a three-hectare lot on the western side with approval for resort-style accommodation, and three existing luxury townhouses with gated entry and golf course views. Kingdom Developments will take over from long-time owner John O'Rourke in December 2022. Mr O'Rourke said in a statement the sale marked an exciting next chapter for the golf course. "While Kingdom has plans for significant expenditure and improvements of the clubhouse and course, their extended settlement allows for completion of a number of their current projects first," he said. "However, their greenskeeper will be visiting regularly, to ensure a seamless transition. "We feel that in Kingdom we have found the best buyer to continue the job we took on 18 years ago, of making the Longyard Golf Course not only Tamworth's premiere course, but also one of regional Australia's best." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

