A 59-YEAR-OLD man has tragically died in a single-vehicle crash on one of Tamworth's busiest streets. Emergency services rushed to Peel Street just before 6:10pm on Monday after reports a Foton utility had careered off the road and crashed into a fence. Other motorists and NSW Ambulance paramedics did their best to try to save the man's life, but despite their best efforts he unfortunately died at the scene. Read also: Oxley Police District officers attended the scene to inspect the crash and began making inquiries into the circumstances that led to it. It's unclear exactly where on Peel Street the crash occurred, but traffic was likely impacted as officers investigated the crash. A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

