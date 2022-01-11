news, latest-news,

A MAN accused of drinking, driving and hitting two pedestrians on a Tamworth road, leaving one man in a coma before fleeing the scene has been released from custody on bail. Daniel John Sams, 37, appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Monday after the alleged hit-and-run on Manilla Road about 11:30pm on Saturday. Sams is accused of being under the influence behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo when he hit a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman as they walked along the edge of the road in Oxley Vale. The police case is that he fled without helping them. Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie opposed Sams' release and told the court the allegations were serious and could lead to time behind bars if convicted. The male pedestrian was taken to John Hunter Hospital with serious head injuries and Sergeant Baillie said he had been "in a coma" at the latest update. READ ALSO: The woman was not badly hurt and was treated by paramedics at the scene. Legal Aid solicitor Patricia Simpson told the court Sams lived in Kootingal, worked full time and could offer strict bail conditions including not to drive and to steer clear of alcohol. "He acknowledges that it is a serious offence ... he's finding it difficult to cope himself," she said. Magistrate Clare Farnan granted bail with "extremely serious conditions". Sams did not enter pleas to charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) while under the influence; causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle; and failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing GBH. The matter was adjourned to later this month. The state prosecuting authority, the DPP, may take on the case.

