A TRIAL date in the district court is set to be handed to a man accused of a violent stabbing near a Tamworth petrol station almost a year ago. Dylan Fisher, aged in his 20s, remains behind bars and made no application for bail in Tamworth Local Court during his last mention in December. Court documents show Fisher is set to fight the single serious charge levelled against him, of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Magistrate Julie Soars committed Fisher to the district court in February, where he is expected to appear via video link from custody and formally enter a plea to the allegation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail if found guilty. The first mention in the district court comes exactly one year and a day after Fisher was charged with the alleged knifing, after delays plagued his case. READ ALSO: Fisher was arrested in the hours following the alleged stabbing off Goonoo Goonoo Road during the early morning of February 20 last year. He is accused of knifing and injuring a 41-year-old man in the torso after a confrontation took place. The alleged victim was found with stab wounds to his torso at the Coles service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road shortly before 4am and was taken to hospital. Police claim the two men were known to each other. The court previously heard there had been a deal put on the table the Crown was obtaining stakeholder views on. Defence solicitor Rasha Shammas asked Ms Soars for a longer adjournment at the time, to December, so Fisher could remain at the top of a waiting list for a specialty in-custody program.

