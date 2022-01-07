coronavirus,

TESTING staff, residents and people lining up for a COVID-19 test will just have to suck up searing hot temperatures and traffic headaches for now, despite assurances from the new mayor and the council that issues could be fixed with a new location. Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb told the Leader on Thursday a new location for the city's only drive-through testing site was being considered and was set to be announced after discussions with Laverty Pathology and another body. The move was being plotted due to concerns about hot summer temperatures and the impact on North Tamworth residential traffic from long testing lines. Laverty Pathology previously told the Leader the drive-through testing site would need to close for staff and patient safety if the temperature inside the tent climbed past 35 degrees, a milestone Tamworth often hits on hot summer days. The new site was expected to address these concerns. READ ALSO: But authorities changed their minds late on Thursday before any new location was confirmed to the public, with a council spokeswoman claiming new testing guidelines had reduced the traffic issues. "The move is no longer seen to be necessary due to the reduced number of vehicles ... if the queue again causes concern, further action will be taken," she said. The Plain Street carpark tent was moved to the Marius Street sporting fields on December 29 due to the upcoming country music festival, but traffic was queued for hundreds of metres on some days as the city's outbreak continued to boom. Two Swan Street residents told the Leader the long lines were inconvenient and said they were pleased to hear the site might have been moving. A third affected resident said there were times in the past 10 days when traffic was backed up along Manilla Road, and said the relocation would have been welcomed. Cr Webb had told the Leader the new location which was being considered would be "a lot better outcome". Laverty Pathology said it apologised for any inconvenience and that it tried to balance the demand for testing with the needs of the community. There are other testing options in Tamworth.

