The railway line to Newcastle has been reopened, after a derailed train was cleared from the line near Werris Creek this morning. A spokesperson for the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) confirmed the cleanup job had been completed and the line reopened after midnight on Friday. "Following restoration works on Thursday evening, full rail operations resumed just after midnight," he said. "ARTC thanks our customers and the community for their patience during this disruption." READ MORE: Passenger and freight services were disrupted on Thursday morning when a freight train carrying grain operated by Southern Shorthaul Rail on the Australian Rail Track Corporation network derailed at about 7am. Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Passengers were forced to take rail replacement busses for part of the journey, and freight trains were unable to traverse the route on Thursday. A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told the Leader on Friday that there were "no outstanding issues following yesterday's accident". Passenger services have returned to normal. Clean up was delayed after the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR), which investigates train accidents, issued a non-disturbance notice on the site. That prevented the derailed train from being salvaged for several hours until ONRSR staff could arrive at the scene and investigate the site. A spokesperson for ONRSR said the regular will conduct "a thorough investigation" in the cause of the accident "over the coming weeks", to identify if any safety improvements are required to prevent it happening again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/d5fa60dc-3c9c-4423-8b5d-86f4ad062166.jpg/r2_67_4331_2513_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg