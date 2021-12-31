news, latest-news,

DRUG and drink drivers are the target of police patrols operating over the New Year period to make sure people stay safe on the roads. Highway Patrol officers are continuing to crack down on any road rule breakers caught out by the high visibility operation, with double demerits in place right up to Monday. "Police are still focusing on enforcing all road rules with a strong focus on targeting those driving with alcohol or drug impairment," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said. In the past seven days alone, 25 drivers across the region have returned positive drug readings, compared to five drink-driving detections. "Certainly we are detecting more people with drugs in their system which is a major concern for police," she said. "Police are going to maintain a high visibility on roads and we just ask drivers to obey the road rules and get where you want to go in a safe manner." READ ALSO: Inspector Wixx said there was a lot of education around drink-driving but the dangers of drug driving are similar, impairing decision making and reaction time. Peel Highway Patrol police have dished out 308 fines for speeding in the past week as well as for 246 other driving offences. Officers are also reminding people not to travel while tired and are targeting those who do. "The last two years we have been pretty much prevented from driving, the relaxation of COVID restrictions has seen an increase of traffic on major and secondary roads," Inspector Wixx said. She urged locals to enjoy their holidays and explore the region but police are specifically asked them to plan their long trips with adequate rest stops along the way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/f450a5c2-40e2-4021-8cd8-6b710030b1f7.jpg/r0_29_877_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg