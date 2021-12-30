news, latest-news,

A WOMAN facing an "uncommon charge" for being armed with a syringe during an altercation in Tamworth has been refused bail, after the court heard she'd been behind bars nearly eight months. Rose Leggett, aged in her 30s, appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court when her Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor, Bridget Dawson, made an unsuccessful application for her release. Ms Dawson argued Leggett had already spent a significant amount of time behind bars during a stressful COVID-19 period and that her matters were resolving in the local court. She told the court Leggett wanted to get help for her drug and alcohol problems after being sober in custody and that the most serious charge levelled against her had been withdrawn. Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, opposed Leggett's release and argued she could re-offend or endanger the community. READ ALSO: He submitted the allegation of stealing a car while armed, with someone in it or on it, was a "somewhat uncommon" charge and involved circumstances of aggravation. He accepted there was no evidence of extensive planning between Leggett and co-accused before the alleged incident in Oxley Vale on May 4. He agreed Leggett was "marginally lesser" in her involvement because she arrived a little later. Police claim that Leggett was armed with a syringe during the altercation, which allegedly ended with a man's car, phone and wallet being stolen, and a co-accused woman was allegedly armed with a knife. Leggett admitted to charges of possessing a prohibited drug, and custody of a knife in a public place, though magistrate Julie Soars dealt with them at the time so it would just be the "most important" one left for sentencing next year. Despite the bail conditions on the table, Ms Soars refused Leggett's release, telling the court it was a "serious charge" and there appeared to be a real possibility she could be sentenced to jail time. Leggett will be sentenced in Tamworth Local Court in February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/02a1a51f-c059-4431-9b45-d10a08eb7401.jpg/r0_212_4000_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg