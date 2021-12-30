community,

Newspapers wouldn't get far without their talented photographers. In the words of French general Napoleon, a picture is worth a thousand words. And here at The Northern Daily Leader, we have two of the best snappers around to capture those moments. A flick through Leader photographer Peter Hardin's 97 favourite photos from the past 12 months will take you some interesting places. From a minister returning a decades-old fish to a now-healthy river, to charity Little Wings flying a baby on a mission of mercy. From the cold and solemnity of an Anzac day dawn service to the cheeky fun of Australia day. From the completion of the new astronomy centre to the start of a new exhibition at the Tamworth art gallery. You'll also see photos in this gallery that capture nature from its most problematic to its most satisfying. Keep an eye out for our more year in review articles in the coming days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/6b0e0b8b-3587-4fba-a73a-230763c16523.jpg/r0_116_5732_3355_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg