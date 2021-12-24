news, latest-news,

A MAN accused of sparking a police pursuit through suburban streets, which ended with a car crashing into the fence of a home, will spend Christmas behind bars. Cody Thomas was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday after police levelled charges against him, in connection to both the alleged incident and another separate matter from earlier this week. The 20-year-old was arrested after the Holden Barina he is accused of being behind the wheel of allegedly refused to pull over for police in South Tamworth at about 11am on Wednesday. Police claim Thomas was driving with a suspended licence when he weaved through residential streets and turned into the carpark of a block of Petra Avenue flats before smashing into a fence and causing significant damage. READ ALSO: Police said officers made the arrest swiftly, after a short foot pursuit following the crash. A woman was detained at the scene, though she was released without charge a short time later. Thomas spent the night in custody before his court appearance before magistrate Julie Soars on Thursday. Court documents show he has not yet been required to enter pleas to the allegations against him. Thomas is facing further charges after an alleged unrelated incident in East Tamworth on Monday, including taking and driving a vehicle without consent and larceny. Thomas will spend the festive season in jail and his matter will be called again in Tamworth Local Court in January next year.

