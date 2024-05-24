'Committed to changing attitudes': Farrer boys stand against domestic violence

Students from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School are stepping out to raise funds for victims of domestic violence.
The school's Year 12's have organised a 24-hour fun run with the money going to Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS).
Every year the boys select a different charity to benefit from a fundraising event.
Year 12 prefect Harry Nichols said as the young men of the future they believe it is important to be part of the solution.
"Hopefully, the 24-hour fun run will be a yearly initiative at Farrer."
Money raised from the event will go towards the Women and Children's Refuge and the Staying Home Leaving Violence program.
"We want to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence in our community," Harry said.
More than 400 students from across the school's year groups will take part in the event on Saturday, June 1.
The students will complete the run in small stints over a 24-hour period and will camp out on the field.
Kylie Milne, Year 12 Farrer coordinator, said she couldn't be more proud to see the students put the issue into the spotlight.
"There is a real need in this area to have safe accommodation not only for women, but also for children," she said.
"Being a school of young men, they thought this could be a really important factor for them.
"Not only could they raise awareness, but they could ensure that they were part of the solution in the years to come."
Data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research reveals the 2023 domestic violence assault rate in Tamworth Regional was 788.9 incidents per 100,000 people.
TFSS Domestic Violence Service Manager Lynda Townsend said it was heartwarming to see a lot of young men in the community who were committed to changing attitudes.
"I think an all-boys school they are committed to changing attitudes around violence and we know it needs to stop before it starts," she said.
"These young men are proudly standing up to call out these behaviours and it is an absolute credit to these young men and the school."
