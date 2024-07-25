The Northern Daily Leader
Holy Trinity to expand classes to years 11 and 12

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2024 - 9:07am, first published 9:05am
Holy Trinity School in Moore Street, Inverell, as it is today and inset, when the school was being built in the 1960s.
Holy Trinity School in Moore Street, Inverell, as it is today and inset, when the school was being built in the 1960s.

Inverell's Holy Trinity School is expanding to include students in years 11 and 12.

