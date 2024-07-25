Holy Trinity to expand classes to years 11 and 12

Inverell's Holy Trinity School is expanding to include students in years 11 and 12.
The first year 11 cohort will start in 2026, with the first year 12 class finishing the HSC in 2027.
Armidale Catholic schools director of schools, Regina Menz, said the community had long advocated for the school's expansion.
The school currently caters for pupils from kindergarten to year 10.
"It is such an exciting time for our system and the Inverell community to offer this choice to our young people and their families," Ms Menz said.
"Holy Trinity is well set up to offer stage six education, with outstanding facilities, great staff and a supportive community for students to finish their education in a Catholic context."
Principal, Jillian Rainger, said she is "really excited" for this opportunity and "it will be a privilege to see our students continue to grow with Catholic education for the last two years of their schooling".
School performance leader, Jason Hanrahan said there had been "strong parental support" for the expansion.
"The research shows by having less transitions throughout schooling our students do better in terms of their wellbeing and their learning," he said.
The expansion means the school will be able to offer a number of different learning pathways.
Holy Trinity School provides Vocational Education Training and with the expansion, the full certificate qualification will be able to be delivered.
School-based apprenticeships and traineeships are now a possibility for students with the ability to continue into years 11 and 12.
There are also opportunities for early commencement of VET courses and Certificate III opportunities, which lead to additional pathways into tertiary study.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.