Thousands of women and children are expected to get support to stay in the family home following a boost to domestic violence services in rural and regional NSW.
Armidale, Uralla and Walcha were among an additional 14 locations added to the NSW government's Staying Home Leaving Violence initiative.
This often occurs in situations where police have arrested the partner or where the woman has been able to return home and an Apprehended Violence Order AVO has been issued.
NSW Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward, said the Staying Home Leaving Violence program would assist women and children to stay safely at home while they heal from the trauma and abuse.
The Women's Shelter Armidale (WSA) provides a range of services including temporary accommodation, counselling, education and skills development for those looking to flee violent situations, and is one of the outreach organisations said to benefit from the funding.
WSA's Penny Lamaro said the initiative would help reduce victim shaming for survivors by keeping the kids in school, the mum going to the same GP and local counsellors engaged.
"One of the things that we really struggle with (when helping) women is when they have to leave the home because of the violence," Ms Lamaro said.
"That uproots their children from school, from all their local support services, from friends, it can further isolate women who are survivors who are already isolated.
"So it actually does further damage to their recovery and can do further damage to their being isolated."
Ms Lamaro said the initiative also comes at a critical juncture in the current housing crisis where they are now seeing women with decent rental histories and available resources to them being unable to find accommodation away from the abuse.
"It's good because we're able to help them to deal with the domestic violence, which would normally get swept under the carpet," Ms Lamaro said.
"But it's not good because they're at a lower point than they would have been 12 months ago because they can't help themselves with housing."
She said the money would also contribute to necessary security items such as alarms, cameras, panic buttons and coverings for windows and doors to keep women and their children safer.
The funding announcement brings the number of locations that the initiative services from 33 to about 70 across the state.
More than 4500 women and children have so far benefited from the program since phase one was rolled out earlier this year.
Under this latest phase two and three announcement, at least another 2100 women and children are expected to receive outreach help and support.
The program will also be trialled across three Local Government Areas including the Blue Mountains, Weddin and Lachlan and the Snowy Monaro Regional Council where demand is lower or geographical barriers limit access to mainstream services.
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said victim-survivors need to be surrounded by a very strong support network. But the reality is, Minister Taylor said, is that many women and children have to flee their homes.
"This program will allow more women and children across the state to stay closer to their family, friends, school and employment, while receiving support and the services they need to remain safe while they rebuild their lives," MP Taylor said.
One woman on average every week is killed by a current or former partner every week in Australia, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare statistics.
Support is available for those who may be distressed: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), The NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 65 64 63), NSW Rape Crisis (1800 424 017) or Men's Referral Service (1300 766 491). In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
