Tamworth gives 'Truckload of Thanks' to hard-working SES volunteers

Fitzroy Plaza has been lit up with bright smiles and orange clothes in a celebration of the region's emergency service volunteers.
Pedestrians passing through on Wednesday were invited to write thank-you messages to the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) on one of its heavy rescue vehicles as part of Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day).
SES Deputy Zone Commander for the North Western Zone Paul Perusic said the turnout at the event was excellent and he was happy to see so many messages go on the truck.
"The ones I like to see the most are 'thank you for your service'. The SES is mostly volunteers so this is a service these people provide to the community on top of their normal work," Superintendent Perusic said.
The SES has been revamping its presence in the regions, including building a new zone headquarters in Tamworth and rebuilding smaller rural outposts to alleviate pressure on larger units.
"This time last year there were zero volunteers at Barraba, whereas today we can proudly there's at least a dozen volunteers at Barraba, just from the local community," Superintendent Perusic said.
Despite the relative success, Superintendent Perusic said the organisation still needs as many volunteers as possible, and that the best way locals can show their appreciation is by donning an orange uniform and signing up.
"The good thing about the SES is you can do as much or as little as you'd like," he said.
"If you want to join and just help administration, paperwork, or radio communications, you don't have to go into the field. If you do want to go into the field you can elect to the level you want to be trained in, whether that's staying on the ground or going down a cliff face for vertical rescue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.