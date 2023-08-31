The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

New England SES wants to rebuild smaller units throughout the region

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:25am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The New England SES has begun to rebuild its smaller outposts throughout the region to help alleviate pressure on larger units.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.