The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jonny Flor charged with torching Cossa Street house in West Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonny Flor was charged in the wake of the Cossa Street housefire. Picture file
Jonny Flor was charged in the wake of the Cossa Street housefire. Picture file

A MAGISTRATE has warned police to serve the evidence against a man charged in connection to a suspicious Tamworth fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.