Faces in the crowd: 30+ photos as rugby fans brave the wet for footy feast

As H.G Nelson would say "too much sport is never enough".
Or in this case too much rugby.
It was a real feast for rugby fans in Tamworth on Saturday with Tamworth and Pirates both playing at home.
For both clubs too it was a significant day on their season calendars with the Magpies holding their annual Headspace round and Pirates recognising their sponsors.
The miserable conditions didn't deter the faithful too much with fairly good, albeit rugged up, crowds attending both games.
For the respective supporters it was a mixed day.
The Magpies, who before kick-off for the first grade game acknowledged Jack Barker's 200+ games for the club with the back-rower given a guard of honour, were outgunned by St Albert's with the defending champions notching a 43-14 win.
The two clubs shared the honours for the day with Albies also winning the women's clash and Tamworth second and third grade.
It was a similar story across at Ken Chillingworth Oval where Pirates and Quirindi played out two hard-fought tussles.
The Lions got up in second grade 15-8 for what is believed to be their first win over Pirates in over 20 years.
In first grade Pirates turned the tables, bouncing back from their last round loss to Inverell, 15-8.
