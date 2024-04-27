The Northern Daily Leader
Faces in the crowd: All the action off the field as Quirindi hosts Inverell

SN
By Samantha Newsam
April 27 2024
The Quirindi rugby faithful, and visitors alike, basked in a spectacular autumn day as the Lions hosted their first home game for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

