Faces in the crowd: All the action off the field as Quirindi hosts Inverell

The Quirindi rugby faithful, and visitors alike, basked in a spectacular autumn day as the Lions hosted their first home game for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27.
Unfortunately for the home side it wasn't to be a spectacular start, going down to Inverell 36-31 in what was a cracking contest.
It went right down to the wire with the Lions kicking a penalty with around 30 seconds on the clock to close within a try and give themselves a crack at, at the least, sharing the points.
Lions coach Jack Parfitt while disappointed with the result and some aspects of the performance, was happy with the way they fought their way back into the contest in the second half after trailing 26-7 at half-time.
Reserve grade fared better getting the win 43-10.
Among the Lions-dominant crowd were Andy Evans and James Robertson. Both had made the trip over from the coast - Evans, Nelson's Bay and Robertson, the Central Coast - to support their sons.
Evans was there to watch son Mitch pack down at hooker for the first grade side, while Robertson's son, Angus, is the reserve grade co-coach.
Young Billy Brien meanwhile left no doubt where his allegiances lie, proudly holding a sign saying 'Go Lions Go'.
They are back at home again next week and welcome so far unbeaten defending champions Moree.
