Faces in the crowd: colour and action from rugby thriller in Gunnedah

A temperate autumn afternoon and blue skies greeted a bumper crowd for a season opener between the Red Devils and Pirates at Gunnedah.
The sides responded by delivering a pulsating clash, after a somewhat slow start.
And it was Pirates who finished the stronger, coming home like a steam train to overrun the home side at the death.
Inside centre Blair Maloney - back at Pirates after playing rugby league for several years - was the hero: he sliced through the defence to score the match-winner.
"About all I did all game, but it was all right," Maloney said.
The idyllic weather was a welcome respite from last week's sustained deluge - and, consequently, a joyous atmosphere rippled around the ground.
People came from far and wide for the encounter, including UK-based loved ones of the Red Devils' new English import, talented No. 10 Leo Mortimer.
Mortimer, who arrived in the country last month, said: "It's the first time I haven't had any exams.
"So I thought I'd take the chance to come out here and play on nice sunny days like this."
Mortimer studied international finance and banking back home.
