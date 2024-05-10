The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I thought I'd stay and plant some roots': Lachlan bids adieu to the nomadic life

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 10 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Jackwitz is loving life in Tamworth and with the Magpies. Picture by Peter Hardin
Lachlan Jackwitz is loving life in Tamworth and with the Magpies. Picture by Peter Hardin

Lachlan Jackwitz's life reads a bit like the 1962 hit song 'I've Been Everywhere'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.