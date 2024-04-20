Faces in the crowd: 20+ photos as Gunnedah glams up for Ladies Day

It was all about the ladies at Gunnedah on Saturday.
There was a touch of glamour, and pink, to the usual atmosphere with the Red Devils hosting their 2024 Ladies Day.
Yearly one of the club's biggest days, it is for many an annual event on their social calendar with some even travelling back from wherever they are living for the day.
As part of the festivities there was a special Ladies Day marquee, where over 130 ladies dined on canapes from The Verdict and nibbles and dessert by Patch and Ruby, and enjoyed a few beverages.
A few did too bravely kick off their heels for the footrace, which was run at half-time of the men's first grade fixture and was won by young Red Devils flyer Rhiannon Adamson.
There was also fashions in the field, Ana Bueno taking out the top prize ahead of Lily Hook.
The windy and cooler conditions meant plenty of jumpers and jackets, but didn't seem to deter the fans with a healthy crowd witnessing three cracking contests between the Red Devils and Narrabri.
Playing in special pink jerseys for the occasion, the Red Devils women started the day off well winning their grand final rematch 34-28.
The Blue Boars returned the favour in second grade getting up 34-24 in another close encounter, before Jack Maunder scored with around three seconds on the clock to snatch the honours 28-24 in first grade.
