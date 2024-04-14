Faces in the crowd: Ken Chillingworth Oval the place to be

A pleasant autumn afternoon and a crowd that swelled from Pirates' clubhouse witnessed a one-man wrecking crew.
Pirates No. 8 and captain Nick McCrohon summoned the best in himself in a five-try bullet to the heart of Scone at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
Among the crowd for the 41-22 win were David and Judy Edwards, who had travelled from Toowoomba to watch their grandson, Jack, wear the No. 4 for Pirates.
"So, we came down last year to watch him [play] once, and we've come down again," Judy said.
The couple planned to spend two nights in Tamworth and one night in Tenterfield.
"We're spending some money in Tamworth," Judy said, adding: "It's a very nice rural town."
For Pirates, a sublime performance greeted the sublime day.
Last season's beaten grand finalists are undefeated after two rounds, their 2024 campaign commencing with a thrilling 28-22 win away to Gunnedah.
Despite the impress display, Pirates prop Henry Leslie said the side had "a lot to work on".
"But the boys are coming together well, and hopefully we can keep gelling every week and get better," he said.
