The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It made me hungry for footy again': Cockatoos aspirations driving Henry

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 11 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Leslie is one of a few new faces for Pirates this season after swapping the red and white for black and gold.
Henry Leslie is one of a few new faces for Pirates this season after swapping the red and white for black and gold.

Henry Leslie admits it has been a bit strange looking down and seeing the black and gold hoops.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.