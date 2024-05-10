'It made me hungry for footy again': Cockatoos aspirations driving Henry

Henry Leslie admits it has been a bit strange looking down and seeing the black and gold hoops.
Afterall, for the past five years, the club they represent has been the enemy.
The Country prop was a handy late signing for Pirates after linking up with them when Walcha opted to join the New England competition for the 2024 season.
It was tough to leave the Rams, but ultimately Leslie felt his for his aspirations the Central North competition was where he needed to be playing.
"The decision was a lot about Country," he said.
Something he has been wanting to do since he returned home from Sydney in 2019, he finally got his opportunity with the Cockatoos last year.
And he loved it.
"It was such a good experience," he said of the Australian Rugby Shield.
"It was good to get up there in a bit of a professional environment and have a taste of that top level again (he previously played seven seasons with Randwick)."
"It made me hungry for footy again and made me want to try and make it again."
Not just this year, either. He wants to try and cement a spot for the next few years.
His first time playing at that level, Leslie was pretty happy with how he went.
"It was a big learning experience," he said, before being approached by a young fan for his autograph.
"Just playing with really top quality players...
"Like Alex Gibbon played sevens and for the Reds."
The process for making this year's Cockatoos squad starts at next month's NSW Country Championships, where he will pack down for the Kookaburras.
The chance to continue to build on their resurgence the last few years was another reason he wanted to stay in the Central North competition.
Tamworth will again host the two-day tournament on June 9 and 10.
Before that Leslie has a couple of big games with Pirates, starting with Quirindi on Saturday.
Their first home game since the second round they will be celebrating their sponsors.
Both sides will be looking to bounce back from last round losses with the Lions edged out by Moree and Pirates going down to Inverell.
Henry joked that one of the big bonuses about joining Pirates is the slightly warmer conditions for training. He won't have to get rugged up in a jacket and beanie, or at least as much.
"It's good, it's a fresh start," he said, adding that it was "a pretty easy transition."
"And we've got a good bunch of players here and it feels like something good's going on at the club, and it should be an exciting year."
In the other game on Saturday Moree is at home to Scone.
