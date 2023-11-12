Nundle has embraced the summer spirit with a series of events that have warmed the hearts of not only locals but visitors from near and far as well.
Last weekend the small town hosted three big events: an art show, a Christmas market, and the unveiling of a mural which was hard-fought for.
The Leader was there to capture the magic that turned Nundle into a buzzing hub of activity.
First up, at 11am on Friday, November 10, a year-long project to put a mural in the Nundle Community Garden was shown off in full bloom.
The free-standing artwork featuring several locally-grown botanicals was unveiled by Upper Peel Landcare Group, Nundle Community Garden, Tamworth Regional Gallery and Central North Regional Libraries.
"It was a really beautiful atmosphere, and it was the culmination of many months' work, so it was very satisfying for all the people there to see it come together," Upper Peel Landcare Group member Megan Trousdale told the Leader.
The garden is designed to be open to and used by the entire Nundle community, bringing residents together by inviting them to look after and take pride in the local communal space.
"It was very moving to have Uncle Len Waters there to start the event with a smoking ceremony and a Welcome to Country," Ms Trousdale said.
In addition, the unveiling was planned to coincide with the Nundle CWA Art Show gala evening on the same day, to take advantage of the overlap in artistic theme.
The art show, a colourful celebration of local talent, showcased the creative prowess of the region's artistic community.
From vivid landscapes to intricate sculptures, the event was a masterpiece in itself, drawing art enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.
The gala night ran from 7pm to 10pm on Friday, November 11, with the art show proudly following with full displays on Saturday and Sunday.
On top of all the artistic celebration came a European-style Christmas market with an Aussie twist.
The fifth year of the Nundle Twilight Christmas Market brought smiles and cheer to people's faces for a fifth time on Saturday, November 11.
The markets, a staple in Nundle's holiday calendar, featured more than 40 stallholders and hours of talented dancing by a local group from Dance Dynamics Tamworth.
The stalls were adorned with handcrafted treasures, seasonal treats, and unique gifts as the market enchanted visitors with its unique country charm.
Ms Trousdale said she suspects the success of the weekend6's events was a preview for a busy tourism season to come between Christmas and Australia Day, including the upcoming 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"So many people in Tamworth get family and friends visiting for that time, and the number one destination they take them to is Nundle and Hanging Rock," she said.
