What began over 40 years ago as an argument between two farmers at the pub about who had the fastest dog, has since evolved into the Great Nundle Dog Race.
Hundreds of pooches, both big and small, will take to the field to compete in a test of speed and agility.
The main race of the day - The Great Nundle Dog race - will only be open to working dogs.
The event is to honour the original race between the two working dogs, who sprinted from the Peel River Bridge to the Peel Inn.
Celebrating 44 years, the event has continuously grown and changed.
"It's definitely evolved. I found posters back from 1988 and there was a handful of dog events and then there was other events; such as ten pin bowling, egg and spoon races and little novelty events like that," secretary of the Nundle primary school parents and carers association, Natasha Moore said.
"But, over the years we've gradually included more and more dogs.
"Instead of making it just about working dogs, we've included family dogs, house dogs, as well as keeping the original working dog event."
Students from Nundle Primary School will be the lucky recipients of the funds raised from the event, helping to subsidise extra curricular costs, such as excursions, transport or lunches for the kids.
"It all goes back into making things better for the children. So, the kids are the beneficiaries," Mrs Moore said.
Aside from the main event, there is an activity for every dog, including the doggy obstacle course, races for all sized dogs, the dancing dogs competition, and the doggy high jump.
"I like the kid leash event, where the kids get to run with their dog on a leash down the field. Another really good one is the best dressed doggo event and they always match, where the kid or the adult matches the dog's attire," Mrs Moore said.
It's interesting to think how a simple bet has developed into a day that unites an entire community, Mrs Moore said.
"It's amazing, and how much the wider community comes to this event. It not only puts Nundle on the map, but helps them see how much we love our kids and put back into the kids," she said.
The Great Nundle Dog Race will be held at Nundle Recreation Ground on Sunday, May 7.
