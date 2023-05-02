The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Hundreds of dogs will take their mark at the Great Nundle Dog Race on May 7

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What began over 40 years ago as an argument between two farmers at the pub about who had the fastest dog, has since evolved into the Great Nundle Dog Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.