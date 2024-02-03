Prosecutors press ahead in case against man accused of torching house

PROSECUTORS have confirmed the allegations against a man accused of torching a home in South Tamworth.
Lloyd Riley appeared via video link from custody at Clarence Correctional Centre in Tamworth Local Court when prosecutors said the case was ready to progress.
The court heard two charges had now been certified against the 21-year-old, which were laid in the wake of a house fire on Robert Street, South Tamworth.
Riley is accused of entering a Robert Street home with intent to destroy; and intentionally or recklessly destroying the home by fire.
It's alleged the offences occurred between 2:30am and 4am on July 18, 2023.
Riley has been bail refused on the accusations since he was arrested and charged with the alleged offences on July 21.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars said she was glad to see the matter progressing.
"I'm pleased that it's moving to the next stage for you," she said.
Ms Soars told the 21-year-old a case conference would now be held between his legal representation and the prosecution to help him decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.
Riley made no application for bail, and will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in March.
