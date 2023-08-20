THE STATE prosecutor has been called in for the case against a man accused of torching a house in South Tamworth.
Lloyd Riley appeared by video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when the court heard the police had handed the case over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The 21-year-old has been behind bars since he was arrested, and charged with lighting a Robert Street house on fire in the middle of the night.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars noted that the DPP had elected to take on the matter, and ordered a brief of evidence to be compiled.
READ ALSO:
"I've confirmed the brief date," she said.
Riley is charged with one count of damaging property by fire or explosion; and enter dwelling with intent to destroy or damage property.
It's the police case the 21-year-old allegedly committed the offences between 2:30am and 4am on July 18, 2023.
Officers allege the fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, and Riley filmed himself at the Robert Street location.
He was arrested and charged by police on July 21, after an investigation led officers to home in on the 21-year-old.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Riley was previously refused bail in the local court after police raised concerns about the 21-year-old committing further serious offences, and endangering the community.
His Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court the accused would not be making a fresh application for bail.
Riley will remain in custody until the case returns to court in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.