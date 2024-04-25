The Bendemeer Bagpiper: How a small community commemorates Anzac Day

It's been a few years since Bendemeer resident John Murdoch picked up his bagpipes.
On Thursday, he led the parade of former servicemen and women to the war memorial by the McDonald River, where local residents would gather to honour those past and present.
Mr Murdoch took up the bagpipes while he was in the Army, but it wasn't his first choice of instrument.
"I served the 16th Transport Squadron and they had a pipeband, and I was quite interested in that," he said.
"I went in as a drummer, but they had too many drummers, so I decided to take up the bagpipes."
He spent 15 years mastering the instrument and even played overseas.
"We played in Belgium, Germany, and Scotland," he said.
Mr Murdoch said playing the pipes on Anzac Day was his way of thanking those who've lost their lives in service of their country.
"It is incredible to see the small community come together in such a way," he said.
"It is so incredible to see the amount of effort this small community puts into Anzac Day."
Around 150 people gathered for the dawn service and midday march in Bendemeer.
Tamworth Regional Council Deputy Major Judy Coates said it is important to recognise the sacrifices these communities have made.
"The impact on these small communities of people who went off to war and left the women, in particular, to look after things was a huge impact in those days," she said.
"We need to recognise people from wherever they come, and it does not matter how big or small the community is."
Even cricket superstar Josh Hazelwood and his family returned home to take part in the commemorations.
"It truly is incredible to see him and I think the locals appreciate that," Cr Coates said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.