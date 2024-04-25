Soldier now calls Tamworth home after decades of world-wide deployment

The United Kingdom, Egypt, Iraq, and Papua New Guinea.
That's just some of the places Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Grant McDowell has been deployed, posted, or served for his country before moving to Tamworth just 12 months ago.
Now, after more than 35 years of service he is Regimental Sergeant Major of 12/16 Hunter River Lancers.
During the Anzac Day Commemorative Service at the Tamworth Town Hall WO1 McDowell shared his story; the story of a modern day soldier.
"I acknowledge while modern day times are very different to what the Anzacs faced, there is still so much we share," he told the crowded town hall.
Born to British parents in Sydney in 1973, the WO1 McDowell retuned to the United Kingdom where he finished school and had his first taste of army duties.
By the time he was 8-years-old he was a member of the scouts, an army cadet by age 15, and a year later joined the British Army.
After completing his training in 1989 he served in the Queen's Mounted Guard, where he had "many encounters" with Queen Elizabeth II.
Late nights spent "spit polishing and shining" paid off for the young solider in 1995 when he won a prestigious award for being the best turned out solider.
"The polishing and the shining was relentless," WO1 McDowell said.
Later that year he was posted to Bosnia, and then to Egypt in 1997.
"This soldier dreamed of returning to his country of birth to travel and raise his family," WO1 McDowell said.
In 2004 he joined the Australian Army Corp, he was deployed to Darwin two years later where he experienced weather which was the "extreme opposite" to what he was used to.
In 2007 he said goodbye to his family for a six-month tour to Iraq, and in 2010 and 2011 said goodbye again for two separate operations in Afghanistan.
The later years of his military service have seen WO1 McDowell use his years of experience and expertise to train and teach other soldiers.
In 2020, he spent two years working with the US Marine Corp before returning to Australia and landing himself and his family in Tamworth.
"I consider myself one of the fortunate ones," WO1 McDowell said.
"I've lost many friends over these years ... some from direct casualties in conflict, others from difficulties they faced and now face following their return home."
WO1 McDowell acknowledged the "suffering and anguish" of families both past and present, and thanked his own family for supporting his determination to defend his country.
"They to have sacrificed, always moving, adapting, waiting, worrying."
Now 51, WO1 McDowell asked the Tamworth community to take time on Anzac Day to celebrate mateship, remember those who came before, honour their sacrifices, and share their stories.
Across Tamworth thousands of people turned out to do exactly that.
Tamworth RSL sub-branch president David Howells said more than 3000 people woke up early to attend the Dawn Service at Anzac Park, about 20,000 people lined the streets to pay their respects, and there wasn't a spare chair in sight at the town hall for the Commemorative Service.
Students from schools around the region, local leaders, and emergency service representatives laid wreaths during the service to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
"Thanks very much to the community," Mr Howells said.
