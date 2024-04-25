Dawn breaks as Tamworth begins Anzac Day with solemn reflection

Anzac Day is a time for coming together and paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country.
The spirit of ANZAC is strong in Tamworth.
Cloaked in shadow from the light of the full moon, around 3000 to 4000 people stood in the frigid early-morning chill to solemnly reflect on those who have made endless sacrifices for our nation.
"I am really pleased with the turnout here today. Seeing so many young people turn out to represent their community and pay their respects is something really special," Commanding Officer of the 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers Lieutenant Colonel Craig Campbell told the Leader.
Tamworth RSL Sub-branch president David Howells opened the service at 5:25am.
"In the cold, grey light of pre-dawn, exactly 109 years ago today, troops from the Australian and New Zealander Army Corps struggled ashore at Gallipoli. Under constant live fire from the Turkish defenders above them, they waded, swam, staggered, and crawled ashore, many of them dragging their dead or dying mates behind them," Mr Howells said.
More than 2000 young Australians died on the shores of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915.
The ceremony proceeded with an emotional tribute from reverend Chris Wright, the hauntingly beautiful echoes of bugle and bagpipes, and wreath laying from local politicians, veterans, and their families.
Local woman Sandra Hart laid a wreath of home-grown flowers for her granddad, Jack Croft.
"It's a special day for all of us to think of everyone that has served and has lost, particularly this year when peace is hard won," local woman Sandra Hart said.
Many of the crowd shared stories in honour and remembrance of their loved ones.
