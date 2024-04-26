Kick-along for community groups from council coffers

It's often said that good things come in small packages and this certainly rings true for Council's Facility Improvement Fund Program.
This program is an opportunity for our Section 355 Committees to enhance the community facilities they manage of behalf of Council by applying for matching funding and/or in-kind contributions from Council for each capital project.
At this week's Ordinary Meeting, Councillors endorsed the allocation of more than $25,000.
And while that may not sound like a lot of money, it does make a big difference to the committee volunteers around our region and their ability to keep doing the great work they do in our communities.
Barraba Showground Committee will receive $9,000 to demolish and rebuilt the remaining old stables showground.
The showground is used for pony club events, Barraba Show, campdrafts and the like.
These draw a large number of people from other regions to the town.
Kootingal Recreational Reserve Committee has secured $6,109 for refurbishments to the amenities.
The existing ones are more than 15 years old.
The Reserve is used regularly for a range of events - some drawing thousands of people on any one day. Importantly the amenities include the only amenities outside of the Tamworth CBD which have the MLAK access for people with a disability.
Piallamore Recreation Reserve Committee will be able to continue with its Memorial Gardens project using $10,000 for outdoor furniture, plants, sleepers, an auto watering system solar lighting and decorative screens.
It received funding previously to start the project.
The Tamworth Regional Film and Sound Archive Committee will receive $748 towards upgrading their archive efficiency through purchasing a laptop computer to digitise its collection and present it at community events.
The group does a great service to our community in retaining our heritage through retaining both audio and visual recordings.
This week's funds follow the first round of allocations this financial year of $17,513.
While the program does not have a huge bucket of money, its regular allocations are a welcome source of funds for our community committees make a difference.
The 2024-2025 program will open in July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.