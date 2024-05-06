What is happening to address Tamworth's shortage of paediatric services?

As part of ACM's ongoing campaign to increase paediatric services in NSW, the Leader is investigating what measures are being made to improve local children's access to treatment.
Some of these initiatives include new doctors to plug the shortage of healthcare workers and setting up a clinic to shorten wait times for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Last week the Leader broke the news Tamworth hospital has recently recruited three additional paediatric specialists in a bid to reduce waiting times for appointments.
Since then, the Hunter New England Local Health District has revealed more details about the new doctors.
A health district spokesperson said one paediatrician has already started seeing patients at the hospital, a second will begin in August, and the third doctor's start date is yet to be determined as he is moving from the UK.
The district did not provide in-depth information about the doctors' background, but told the Leader they have "decades of experience" between them.
The district also confirmed all three have been hired in permanent positions, but did not specify whether they're on full-time or part-time contracts.
The Leader understands more information will be provided in the coming weeks.
The Hunter New England Local Health District has revealed to the Leader it plans to open a new outreach clinic for children with ADHD operating inside Tamworth hospital starting in June.
From June, kids on the years-long waitlist for ADHD diagnoses and treatment plans will be contacted by the clinic to book an appointment, allowing early access to support while taking pressure of the general paediatric waiting list.
A trial clinic operating on the same model of shared care was opened in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in October last year.
The Newcastle clinic streamlines ADHD diagnoses for children aged 6 to 12 by creating a one-stop shop for treatment staffed by a multidisciplinary team of paediatricians, a psychologist, a clinical nurse consultant, a pharmacist, an Aboriginal health worker, and a shared care coordinator.
Hunter New England health did not say whether the outreach clinic in Tamworth will have the same staffing structure as the Newcastle clinic.
