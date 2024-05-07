Young artists thrive in region, despite lower investment

Tamworth's art school, now over two years old and going from strength to strength, is empowering all of the wonderful artists of Tamworth that it can, particularly the young.
Sophie and Danny's business now has a regular young teacher, Logan, who is one of the most talented young artists Tamworth has produced, along with some additional casual help by Penne, a local art legend.
The team has just had a resounding success with a two-day School Holidays Art Camp, which was attended by 32 young artists from 7 to 14-years-old, and involving six different art workshops, in between outdoor exercise and games at the Tamworth Community Centre.
It isn't all good news, however, with creative industries now just beginning to feel the pinch of the Creative Kids initiative coming to an end.
Vouchers are now only for a select few people, for the lower amount of $50, and one must choose between art and sport.
There is zero doubt that this is having an affect on the region's parents' abilities to give their child opportunities in artistic education.
TAA wishes to combat this issue by creating a scholarship fund to ensure that the young artists who were only able to attend due to the cheaper cost will still be able to join in.
TAA are seeking sponsorship from a local business or organisation to create this fund, benefitting the kids in our community who may have extraordinary talent, or who may take great solace in creative endeavours, but the cost of living simply means that they are unable to afford to come.
Autumn Term at TAA is beginning the week of May 6, with three afternoon class offerings, for kids ranging from 5 to 14 years; with two art classes and a craft club.
These classes reflect TAA's philosophy of teaching which is more similar to Montessori than the regular school system:
Every effort is made to ensure the students are in a safe, interesting and stimulating environment, with cartoon figurines, comic books, skeletons and a multitude of art materials.
While each class has a particular theme or medium to use, the classes encourage kids to experiment with different mediums and follow their instincts for what they want to produce and practice.
Being around other arty kids also give plenty of ideas for new directions in art, and kids enjoy a twenty minute break in the middle, to enjoy some time in the lovely green area in front of the Community Centre.
Danny and the team are aware that there is a huge demand for adult art classes in the region, and are working behind the scenes to offer classes to adults again, after a year-long hiatus.
Their life drawing classes at The Tamworth, which were their first classes offered to the public, were a phenomenon for the year and a half they ran, but with most of the regular models having moved since, getting the crowd favourite back into top gear has been a bit of a struggle.
They can foresee some four-week drawing and painting courses for adults coming soon - those interested should follow them on social media, to ensure they see all adult art education opportunities.
"We are so proud to help the young of Tamworth, giving kids a place to feel free and creative, while encouraging healthy life habits like exercise and fresh air. Our assistant Logan is only 18, but is a huge asset, drawing our latest marketing poster and animation, and doing a wonderful job entertaining the kids, and most importantly making sure everyone feels welcome," Danny said.
The term has now begun, but late signups are welcome, and the school has introduced a Come & Try option for kids to attend one lesson to see if they like it.
Autumn Term
Begins May 6 (Late signups and Come & Try classes welcome)
Monday - 9 to 14's Kids Class
Wednesday - Craft Club (5 to 14)
Friday - 5 to 9's Kids Class
Teachers:
Danny Stanley
Sophie Honess
Logan Hughes
Venue: Tamworth Community Centre
