Film and Sound Archive wins award for move from Ray Walsh House

The move was no easy feat.
The dedicated volunteers at the archive had to collaborate with Tamworth Regional Council staff to organise a new premises and ultimately preserve the valuable collection.
Now that 'relocation rush' has been acknowledged with an award in the Innovation & Resilience category at the 2023 IMAGinE Awards, held in Sydney.
The awards are an annual acknowledgment of the efforts of museums, galleries, and Aboriginal cultural centres from across NSW.
This year, the awards received a record-breaking number of nominations.
CEO of Museums & Galleries of NSW, Brett Adlington, said the entries showcased "inspiring exhibitions, innovative programming, and thoughtful audience engagement, highlighting the sector's unwavering commitment to best practice".
The awards were held at the Art Gallery of NSW on Wednesday, November 29.
