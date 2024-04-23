Community 'calling out for recycling' as residents demand water security

Community advocates have implored their local council not to give up on plans for a water recycling plant following a major water guzzler's decision to pull out of the project.
Multiple members of the Tamworth Water Security Alliance stood before councillors at their most recent meeting and made the case for the local government to stay the course on building a Water Purification Facility (WPF) despite losing the support of Baiada Poultry, it's biggest potential user.
"Baiada has taken unilateral action to build a water recycling plant. That shows that council has got it right. It shows that recycling is technically feasible and economically efficient," alliance member Graham Carter said.
"Don't be afraid of it."
Baiada decided last month to build its own WPF as part of a new $300 million poultry processing facility in Westdale.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) says without Baiada's participation, its original plan to take the city's three abattoirs off Tamworth's water supply is "no longer economically viable".
But the water alliance says it's too early to throw in the towel.
Alliance member Robyn Bird told councillors she is concerned with what might happen should a Baiada-owned and operated facility happen to fail.
Ms Bird asked whether TRC would be expected to supply the poultry facility with water in the event its WPF fails, something council itself has said might not even be feasible given Tamworth's paper-thin supply.
"This question has repercussions for council and the community, so I urge council to keep on trying to convince Baiada to reconsider using the proposed TRC facility," Ms Bird said.
"TRC must retain its focus on recycling water, as all inland tenants will come to rely on this to become drought resilient."
During the meeting, councillors were presented with a report from council staff on the current status of the WPF as well as its potential future.
The report said TRC will continue to keep its options open, working with NSW Government agencies to investigate the possibilities of either building a smaller WPF or finding a way to make the original proposal viable again.
"Council also continues work on the preparation of a Long Term Water Security Plan, which is investigating all options available to improve our water security, including recycled water for industrial uses as an important, climate independent source of water," a council spokesperson told the Leader.
No councillor commented on the report during the meeting.
Vice president of the Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association David McKinnon - who is also a member of the water alliance - said whatever decision council makes must be transparent and community driven.
"What we're interested in is water for the community, not for helping the city's abattoirs expand," Mr McKinnon told the Leader.
"The most critical thing is which direction is the council going? Is it in the sustainability of our community, or to feed the abattoirs?"
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said last week the state government will continue to work with Tamworth council and will carry out extensive community consultation in the next 12 months.
