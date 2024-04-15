CBD snake saga: python removed after slithering through trees

A PYTHON has been removed from Tamworth's main street after it was spotted slithering between trees.
Members of the public spotted the large Coastal Carpet Python on Peel Street, outside Chemist Warehouse, on April 15, 2024.
A spokesperson for the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) told the Leader they were alerted to the python shortly after it was located on the main street.
The spokesperson said the snake was identified as non-venomous, uninjured and in a non-threatening position to itself and others.
"Coastal pythons are not generally territorial," the spokesperson said.
The scaly shopper attracted a crowd of onlookers who reported watching the python slither from tree to tree.
The Coastal Carpet Python typically grows any where between two and three metres.
Their diet consists mainly of rodents and possums, but larger pythons have also be known to take on small suburban pets such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and birds.
The WIRES spokesperson said it was likely the python had just had a "big feed" and was "passing through the area".
"If venomous we will act," they said.
A member of the public was photographed removing the snake from the tree, and placing it in a clear plastic tub at about 2pm.
The WIRES spokesperson said the snake sighting was a great opportunity for the Tamworth community to "enjoy" native wild life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.