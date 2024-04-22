Man behind bars after allegedly stealing rifle during break-in

One of the men at the centre of an alleged break-in where a rifle was stolen from a property on the outskirts of Tamworth, has appeared in court.
Juan Sampson appeared from custody via video link in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested following a multi-agency effort, including air support and the dog squad.
The 22-year-old is accused of one count of aggravated break-and-enter in company and steal; possessing an unauthorised .22 calibre rifle; and being behind the wheel while never holding a licence.
In court, Sampson's Legal Aid defence solicitor said the matter was unable to progress as she hadn't been able to make contact with the 22-year-old who is bail refused at the Shortland Correctional Centre in Cessnock.
She told the court she was able to book-in a video call with the accused later in the week, and asked for an adjournment to get instructions from Sampson.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop a pursuit was launched but was abandoned a short time later due to safety concerns.
Reinforcements were called in and a police helicopter was tasked to monitor the vehicle along Bulga Road, in Kelvin.
Three occupants were allegedly spotted exiting the vehicle and the dog squad was called in.
After a short chase, Sampson and two co-accused were arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
Police seized the vehicle and allegedly found a .22 calibre rifle which had been stolen from a property on Wallamore Road on March 29, 2024.
Sampson is also accused of failing to disclose the identity of the other passengers.
Police will also allege the 22-year-old was involved in a separate break-and-enter at a Tamworth home on April 8, 2024.
Sampson is accused of being behind the wheel of a car driven from the scene.
The 22-year-old made no application for bail and will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court later this month.
A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman remain before the court as co-accused.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.