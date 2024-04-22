The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man behind bars after allegedly stealing rifle during break-in

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juan Sampson appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Juan Sampson appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

One of the men at the centre of an alleged break-in where a rifle was stolen from a property on the outskirts of Tamworth, has appeared in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.